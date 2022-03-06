Hemington Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 82,524 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 85,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,743,000. Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,738. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.43 and a 200-day moving average of $175.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

