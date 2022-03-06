Hemington Wealth Management Buys 22,270 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 25.3% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $54,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.96. 4,535,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,406,760. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

