Hemington Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,036,000 after buying an additional 1,096,646 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 43,511 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,637,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,625. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $52.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.958 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.