Hemington Wealth Management Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management owned 0.14% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7,467.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter.

IVLU traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,604. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96.

