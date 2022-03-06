Hemington Wealth Management Has $1.62 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 0.8% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after acquiring an additional 993,139 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,291,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,006,000 after acquiring an additional 289,325 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,143 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,334 shares of company stock worth $25,564,584 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.76 on Friday, hitting $208.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,213. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.17 and a 200 day moving average of $217.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

