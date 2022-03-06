Hemington Wealth Management Sells 1,016 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hemington Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after buying an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,017,000 after buying an additional 223,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $433.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,081,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,404,645. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $374.02 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

