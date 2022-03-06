Hemington Wealth Management Sells 3,525 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.7% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 386,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,757,000 after acquiring an additional 189,407 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 251,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.86. 8,042,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,055,434. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $80.96 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

