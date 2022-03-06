Hemington Wealth Management Trims Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Hemington Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 0.6% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.99. 6,832,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.86. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $92.95 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

