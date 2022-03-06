HempCoin Market Capitalization Tops $924,822.49 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $924,822.49 and approximately $5.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,725.76 or 0.99959051 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00073366 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00022075 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00013282 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,374,555 coins and its circulating supply is 265,239,404 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

