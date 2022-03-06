Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €84.19 ($94.59).

Several analysts have issued reports on HEN3 shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($88.76) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($76.40) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($97.75) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €62.96 ($70.74) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.23. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.