Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Separately, Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 31,004 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,478,000 after acquiring an additional 156,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 173,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,593,000 after buying an additional 68,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 21.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after buying an additional 138,800 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 967,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,440. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

