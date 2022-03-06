Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Position Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.85% of Heritage Insurance worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.50. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.