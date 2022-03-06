Heritage Way Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 2.0% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 4.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,992. The company has a market cap of $198.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $244.44 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.