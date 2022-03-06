Heritage Way Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 6,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $4.85 on Friday, reaching $140.72. 12,911,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,419,602. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $256.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

