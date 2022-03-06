Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $4.87 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.8% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NIKE by 82.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2,853.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,966 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

NIKE stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,084,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.91. The firm has a market cap of $207.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

