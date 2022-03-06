Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $5.14 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,719,000 after buying an additional 232,477 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,170,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,445,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 740,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,025,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,761,000 after buying an additional 25,639 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $2.58 on Friday, reaching $118.83. The company had a trading volume of 403,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,856. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.94 and a 52-week high of $142.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.78 and its 200 day moving average is $133.29.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

