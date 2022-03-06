Heritage Way Advisors LLC Purchases 8,360 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,974,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,709. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.86 and a 200 day moving average of $111.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.