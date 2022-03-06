Heritage Way Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.78. 25,191,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,630,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

