Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 1,438 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for approximately 1.5% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 644.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $3.46 on Friday, hitting $227.67. The stock had a trading volume of 973,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,120. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.81 and a 52-week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.91.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

