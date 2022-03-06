Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 3,399 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in State Street by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.51. 3,271,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.