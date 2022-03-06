Hertz Network 1-Day Volume Tops $55,666.00 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $498,984.06 and approximately $55,666.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.09 or 0.06733266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,990.00 or 0.99552974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00048258 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

