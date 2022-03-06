Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,294 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hess were worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Hess by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 59.5% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 222,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 83,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 27.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,959,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,050 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess stock opened at $101.17 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $673,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,081,160 in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.