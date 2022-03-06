Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in February

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HXGBY stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $12.09. 279,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,957. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

