Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,273,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.52% of Hexcel worth $75,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Hexcel by 92.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hexcel by 128.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 524.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Hexcel by 44.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Hexcel stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 284.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.11.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

