Hive Achieves Market Capitalization of $344.63 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, Hive has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $344.63 million and $7.94 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000578 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004434 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 402,063,042 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

