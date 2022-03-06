HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Short Interest Up 35.7% in February

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,800 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 673,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of HNI stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.80. The company had a trading volume of 188,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,073. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.95.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. HNI had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $602.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.85%.

In other HNI news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $2,043,727.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $79,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,522 shares of company stock worth $2,356,777 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 77,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,203 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of HNI by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of HNI by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

