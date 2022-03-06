Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Short Interest Up 43.2% in February

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the January 31st total of 774,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,082. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

HEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

