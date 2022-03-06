Honest (HNST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $387,107.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $387,107.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043726 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.89 or 0.06721644 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,170.40 or 1.00038346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00048112 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.