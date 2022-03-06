HOQU Hits 1-Day Volume of $404,085.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. HOQU has a total market cap of $243,350.76 and $404,085.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HOQU

HQX is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

