Horizon Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0522 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $127,436.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.66 or 0.06741655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,883.75 or 1.00219595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048373 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.