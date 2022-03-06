Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the January 31st total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $9,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,400 shares of company stock worth $18,136,264 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,215,000 after buying an additional 135,736 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,123,000 after purchasing an additional 229,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,006,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,327,000 after purchasing an additional 70,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90,703 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.38. 2,111,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,971. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

