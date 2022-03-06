HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Short Interest Up 36.7% in February

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in HPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in HPX during the fourth quarter valued at $759,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in HPX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 859,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in HPX during the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of HPX by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. HPX has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

