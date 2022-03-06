Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Humana by 411.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 36.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after buying an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 778,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,530,000 after buying an additional 190,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 687.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 144,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,138,000 after buying an additional 125,931 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.13.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $441.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $416.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.