Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 376.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

Shares of HII opened at $218.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.95 and its 200-day moving average is $194.04.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,629 shares of company stock valued at $525,290. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

