Hush (HUSH) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Hush has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $541.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

