Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of H stock traded up C$0.68 on Friday, reaching C$32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 863,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$26.87 and a 12 month high of C$33.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

