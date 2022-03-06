iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.67% of iCAD worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in iCAD by 91.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,730 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in iCAD by 54.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 222,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iCAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iCAD by 85.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 175,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 80,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iCAD by 19.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 54,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

Get iCAD alerts:

In other iCAD news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $67,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Norris Irish acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $25,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,475 shares of company stock valued at $185,226. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. iCAD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $105.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.21.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

iCAD Profile (Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.