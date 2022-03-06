ICHI Market Capitalization Achieves $81.55 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $81.55 million and approximately $545,035.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $19.15 or 0.00049949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.25 or 0.06616506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,287.75 or 0.99884289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00047677 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,259,435 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

