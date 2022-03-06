iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Short Interest Update

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,200 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 870,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,913.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 31.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 564,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,509. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

