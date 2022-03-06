Idena Hits 24 Hour Volume of $125,636.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Idena has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. Idena has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $125,636.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be bought for about $0.0755 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00208203 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00188442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00025983 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.98 or 0.06626442 BTC.

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 81,652,325 coins and its circulating supply is 58,317,266 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

