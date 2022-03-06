Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Up 39.2% in February

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,500 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the January 31st total of 302,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 972,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. 77,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,997. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.