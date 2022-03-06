Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Up 39.2% in February

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,500 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the January 31st total of 302,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 972,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.
Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. 77,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,997. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $5.83.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.
