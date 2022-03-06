Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $1.06 on Top Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002796 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Idle has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Idle has a market cap of $4.09 million and $75,081.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.98 or 0.06626442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,918.04 or 0.99945816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00043977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00047180 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,853,893 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

