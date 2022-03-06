IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Update

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the January 31st total of 56,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 58.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of IES by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in IES by 449.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IES by 343.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in IES in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IES in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IESC stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.94. 25,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.26. IES has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $483.80 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.05%.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

