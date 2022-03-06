IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 547 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,118,000 after purchasing an additional 753,750 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 523,057 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after acquiring an additional 357,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 218.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 461,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,295,000 after acquiring an additional 316,720 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $228.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

