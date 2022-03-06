IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 14,433.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,353 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 182,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,993,000 after buying an additional 284,107 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $65.37 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $64.19 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

