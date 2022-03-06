IFP Advisors Inc Buys 291 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $525.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $620.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $615.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $501.67 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,737 shares of company stock worth $8,178,989. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

