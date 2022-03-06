IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resource Planning Group increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 55,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.06. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

