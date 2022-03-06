IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,856 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 328,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 41,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $34.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.