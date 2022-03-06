IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,393,000 after buying an additional 385,026 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,050,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 133,225 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,901,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000.

Shares of BATS DIVO opened at $36.51 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83.

