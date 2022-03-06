IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 133.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 1.53% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSR opened at $108.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.91. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $120.85.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.